HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,130,000 after purchasing an additional 17,361,340 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $623,999,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,396,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,611,000 after purchasing an additional 425,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 193,570 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,924,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $232.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.