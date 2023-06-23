HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,001 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 44.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $193.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.56. The company has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

