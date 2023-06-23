HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 591 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $402.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $385.74 and its 200 day moving average is $372.53. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $408.76. The stock has a market cap of $306.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.