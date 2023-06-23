Head to Head Comparison: Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) vs. American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.4% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.9% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Arrow Financial and American National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A American National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

Dividends

Arrow Financial presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 62.88%. American National Bankshares has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.99%. Given Arrow Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Arrow Financial is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Arrow Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Arrow Financial pays out 36.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American National Bankshares pays out 36.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Arrow Financial has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years and American National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Arrow Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Arrow Financial and American National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arrow Financial 30.40% 13.82% 1.18% American National Bankshares 28.71% 10.72% 1.11%

Risk and Volatility

Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arrow Financial and American National Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arrow Financial $160.55 million 2.09 $48.80 million $2.96 6.86 American National Bankshares $114.81 million 2.66 $34.43 million $3.25 8.83

Arrow Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American National Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats American National Bankshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects. The company's lending activities also include consumer installment loans to finance personal expenditures, personal lines of credit, overdraft protection, and automobile loans; and residential real estate loans, fixed home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit for consumers to finance home improvements, debt consolidation, education, and other uses. In addition, it maintains an indirect lending program; and sells residential real estate loan originations into the secondary market. Further, the company provides retirement planning, trust, and estate administration services for individuals; and pension, profit-sharing, and employee benefit plan administration services for corporations. Additionally, it offers insurance agency services comprising group health care policies and life insurance, and property and casualty insurance products; and investment advisory services to its proprietary mutual funds, as well as holds a real estate investment trust. The company operates in the northeastern region of New York State in Warren, Washington, Saratoga, Essex, Clinton, Rensselaer, Albany, and Schenectady counties, as well as surrounding areas. Arrow Financial Corporation was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, New York.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services. The company was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

