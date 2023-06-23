Head-To-Head Comparison: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 4.51% 16.30% 5.56% XOS -225.43% -80.67% -49.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.3% of Autoliv shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 53.1% of XOS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $9.21 billion 0.77 $423.00 million $4.78 17.27 XOS $36.38 million 1.48 -$73.32 million ($0.44) -0.72

This table compares Autoliv and XOS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autoliv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Autoliv has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Autoliv and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 9 6 0 2.31 XOS 0 2 2 0 2.50

Autoliv presently has a consensus target price of $98.54, suggesting a potential upside of 19.38%. XOS has a consensus target price of $1.65, suggesting a potential upside of 423.81%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Autoliv.

Summary

Autoliv beats XOS on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About XOS

Xos, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

