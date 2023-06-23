Head-To-Head Survey: Forecross (FRXX) versus Its Peers

Forecross (OTCMKTS:FRXX – Get Rating) is one of 257 public companies in the “Software—Application” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Forecross to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Forecross and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Forecross alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Forecross N/A N/A -0.01 Forecross Competitors $846.99 million -$100.98 million 487.82

Forecross’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Forecross. Forecross is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

34.1% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Software—Application” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Forecross and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Forecross N/A N/A N/A Forecross Competitors -33.94% -130.09% -6.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Forecross and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Forecross 0 0 0 0 N/A Forecross Competitors 428 2080 4634 58 2.60

As a group, “Software—Application” companies have a potential upside of 30.58%. Given Forecross’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Forecross has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Forecross competitors beat Forecross on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About Forecross

(Get Rating)

Forecross Corporation designs and develops software to re-deploy and sustain legacy applications on the Internet. The company offers XML solutions that enable enterprises to make legacy applications e-Ready; and IT applications protection solution. Its automated migration solution includes convert/ADSOTM, which converts ADSO dialogs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test, CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/IDMS-DCTM that converts IDMS/DC programs into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level programs. The company's migration solution also comprises convert/IDMS-DBTM, which converts IDMS/DB programs, data and databases into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test applications supporting ANSI standard SQL environment; convert/CSPTM that converts CSP applications into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test CICS command level COBOL programs; and convert/VSAMTM, which converts VSAM programs, data and files into functionally equivalent, ready-to-test applications supporting any ANSI standard SQL environments. Forecross Corporation was founded in 1982 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Forecross Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forecross and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.