Headwater Exploration Inc. (CDDRF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on July 17th

Headwater Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0739 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is a boost from Headwater Exploration’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Headwater Exploration Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CDDRF opened at $4.70 on Friday. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDDRF. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

See Also

