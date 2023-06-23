Hedera (HBAR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 19.9% against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0518 or 0.00000172 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $21.76 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042280 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030372 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013908 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Hedera Profile

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,755,152,658 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 31,643,784,291.316032 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05080139 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 152 active market(s) with $30,386,339.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.