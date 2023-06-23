Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.
Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of HSII stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.15.
Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.
Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Heidrick & Struggles International from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Heidrick & Struggles International
Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.