Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HSII. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HSII stock opened at $27.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average is $28.54. Heidrick & Struggles International has a 12 month low of $22.79 and a 12 month high of $35.15.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.19. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $242.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Heidrick & Struggles International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 384.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.