Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Major Shareholder William Gross Sells 730,311 Shares

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder William Gross sold 730,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $167,971.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,563,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,666.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Gross also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, William Gross sold 204,255 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total transaction of $44,936.10.

On Tuesday, June 6th, William Gross sold 210,239 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $50,457.36.

On Friday, June 2nd, William Gross sold 4 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $1.04.

On Tuesday, May 30th, William Gross sold 300 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $78.00.

On Thursday, May 25th, William Gross sold 335,653 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $87,269.78.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, William Gross sold 94,826 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.26, for a total transaction of $24,654.76.

On Thursday, May 18th, William Gross sold 340 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.28, for a total transaction of $95.20.

Heliogen Stock Performance

HLGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. 10,888,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,662. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Heliogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $3.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.94 million for the quarter. Heliogen had a negative return on equity of 67.29% and a negative net margin of 770.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Caz Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heliogen



Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, operates in decarbonizing industry with concentrated sunlight. It is developing a solar solution utilizing computer vision software to align an array of mirrors, reflecting sunlight to a target on the top of a tower. Its artificial intelligence enabled modular system delivers renewable energy in the form of heat, power, or hydrogen fuel.

