Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Shares Down 1.2%

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.81 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 825 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 7,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.60.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.