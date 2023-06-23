HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €18.06 ($19.63) and last traded at €18.51 ($20.11). Approximately 706,423 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,994% from the average daily volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €18.64 ($20.26).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HFG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($45.65) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €17.00 ($18.48) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($22.83) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($19.57) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, March 24th.

HelloFresh Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of €22.13 and a 200-day moving average price of €21.95. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.65.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

