Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Reaches $4.84 on Exchanges

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.84 or 0.00015760 BTC on major exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $176.98 million and $196,383.27 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017024 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00020120 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00013990 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,745.09 or 1.00025434 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.83564719 USD and is down -0.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $192,713.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

