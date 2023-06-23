HI (HI) Price Tops $0.0038 on Top Exchanges

HI (HI) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $10.42 million and $246,467.45 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HI has traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004539 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017082 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00019990 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014023 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,624.01 or 0.99991284 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 37.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000081 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.0037926 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $123,875.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

