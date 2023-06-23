High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE HWO opened at C$1.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$57.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.37. High Arctic Energy Services has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$1.65.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$9.53 million during the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 56.76% and a negative return on equity of 26.63%. Sell-side analysts expect that High Arctic Energy Services will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

