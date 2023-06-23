Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG) Declares GBX 1.31 Dividend

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

LON:SONG traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 82 ($1.05). 1,073,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,256,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 85.18. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 77.20 ($0.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 118 ($1.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.07, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £992.20 million, a P/E ratio of -8,160.00 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hipgnosis Songs Fund

In other Hipgnosis Songs Fund news, insider Andrew Sutch bought 972 shares of Hipgnosis Songs Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.10) per share, with a total value of £835.92 ($1,069.64). Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

