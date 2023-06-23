HitBTC Token 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.08 Million (HIT)

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 23rd. HitBTC Token has a market cap of $206.25 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HitBTC Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HitBTC Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official website for HitBTC Token is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit.

HitBTC Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitBTC Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

