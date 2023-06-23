HKD.com DAO Trading Down 10.6% Over Last Week (HDAO)

HKD.com DAO (HDAO) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. One HKD.com DAO token can now be bought for $0.75 or 0.00002488 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HKD.com DAO has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar. HKD.com DAO has a market cap of $895.59 million and $151,079.62 worth of HKD.com DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HKD.com DAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HKD.com DAO Token Profile

HKD.com DAO’s genesis date was February 13th, 2022. HKD.com DAO’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. HKD.com DAO’s official website is www.hkd.com/dao. HKD.com DAO’s official Twitter account is @hkd_exchange. HKD.com DAO’s official message board is blockchain.news/news/hdao-soared-increase-1469-percent-immediately-after-listing.

HKD.com DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HKD.com DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HKD.com DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HKD.com DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HKD.com DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HKD.com DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.