HMS Capital Management LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 118.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,721,000 after acquiring an additional 16,853 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TMO traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $528.28. 104,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,432. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $475.77 and a fifty-two week high of $611.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $535.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $553.02. The firm has a market cap of $203.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

