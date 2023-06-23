HMS Capital Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

HMS Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,954 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 1.6% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 900.5% in the first quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 69.6% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 43,313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $260,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,887,038.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,788. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $70.55. The stock had a trading volume of 582,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,078. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.39, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

