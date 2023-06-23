HMS Capital Management LLC Purchases 683 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 683 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,786 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,437,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded down $6.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.41. 460,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,523,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $327.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.22.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACN. Piper Sandler raised Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Accenture from $327.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.55.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.