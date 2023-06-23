HMS Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

HMS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 103.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,508. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,315 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.75, for a total transaction of $604,571.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,443 shares in the company, valued at $6,640,169.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.00, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,956 shares of company stock worth $15,088,178. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $495.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $465.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.94.

NYSE NOW traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $545.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,172. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $576.68. The stock has a market cap of $111.05 billion, a PE ratio of 280.55, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.03.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 5.25%. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

