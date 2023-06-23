HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 86 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LPL Financial by 176.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.00.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $207.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,911. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $169.68 and a one year high of $271.56. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. purchased 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, with a total value of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

