Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 23rd. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.94 or 0.00022639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market cap of $95.93 million and $5.06 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 10.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00094256 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00043130 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Horizen

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,827,262 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

