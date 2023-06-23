Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $2.22 on Friday, reaching $269.52. 116,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,613. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $275.91. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.69 and a 200-day moving average of $238.02.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

