Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BND traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.85. 854,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,961,563. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

