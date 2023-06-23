Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Invests $534,000 in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 26,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSCP. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after buying an additional 844,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,494,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,378,000 after buying an additional 715,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,943,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,291,000 after buying an additional 1,121,940 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,961,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,707,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,849,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 805,041 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 76,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,270. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.74 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.23.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a $0.0581 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%.

