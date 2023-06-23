Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New $584,000 Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $176.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.41.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $200.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,413. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $183.69 and a 1-year high of $242.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $122.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $198.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 45.94%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

