Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,035,000 after buying an additional 177,917 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 975,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,736,000 after buying an additional 249,146 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 580,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,913,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 197.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 549,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,893,000 after buying an additional 364,389 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 388.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 544,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,570,000 after buying an additional 432,942 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.19. 9,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,633. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $59.36 and a one year high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

