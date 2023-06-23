Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up 0.6% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $964,597,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,081,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,641,000 after buying an additional 9,896,736 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 6,604.4% during the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 3,433,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,589,000 after buying an additional 3,382,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 323.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,018,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,769 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,851. The stock has a market cap of $54.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.