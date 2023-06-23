Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Raises Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,126 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVN. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,180 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 90.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,386,490 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $331,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.20. 1,291,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,262,823. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.03 and a 12-month high of $78.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.