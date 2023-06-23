Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Reduces Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

GLD traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $179.08. 1,909,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,651,843. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $150.57 and a one year high of $191.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

