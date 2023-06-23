Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes $4.98 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $106,840,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,004,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,164 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.22. 667,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,635. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

