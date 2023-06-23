Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA FIW traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $86.87. The stock had a trading volume of 6,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,208. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.82. First Trust Water ETF has a 1 year low of $69.94 and a 1 year high of $88.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.01.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

