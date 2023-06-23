Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Trims Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 58.com reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.22.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $67.23. 210,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,547,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.04 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average of $68.15.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.15. Aflac had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $4,040,996.79. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,991,143.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $32,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,887.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 59,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total transaction of $4,040,996.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,367 shares in the company, valued at $21,991,143.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,582 shares of company stock worth $7,647,192 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Stories

