HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Has $14.81 Million Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 642,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 13.5% of HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.27% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $14,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,427,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,827,000 after acquiring an additional 456,417 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,937,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,841,000 after acquiring an additional 25,734 shares during the period. Geometric Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geometric Wealth Advisors now owns 4,892,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,675,000 after acquiring an additional 315,112 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DFAX opened at $23.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $18.42 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

