Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Has $6.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 3.8% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truefg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $279.22 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.54.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

