Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,819 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $140.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.87. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

