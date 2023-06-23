Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 505 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,467,000 after purchasing an additional 19,766 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $279.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $216.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.14.

In other news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,365,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STZ stock opened at $245.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.97. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $261.32. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -480.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 20.48%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.04%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

