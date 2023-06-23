IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading 2.7% Higher

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.64. 426,704 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,893,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.89.

IAMGOLD Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD ( NYSE:IAG Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The mining company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 7.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $226.20 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth $31,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 48.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

