ICG Enterprise Trust (LON:ICGT) Shares Down 1.1%

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC (LON:ICGT – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,096 ($14.02) and last traded at GBX 1,096 ($14.02). Approximately 70,883 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 81,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,108 ($14.18).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The firm has a market cap of £745.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,101.05 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,116.39.

ICG Enterprise Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from ICG Enterprise Trust’s previous dividend of $7.00. ICG Enterprise Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,625.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About ICG Enterprise Trust

In other ICG Enterprise Trust news, insider Alastair Bruce bought 5,000 shares of ICG Enterprise Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,079 ($13.81) per share, for a total transaction of £53,950 ($69,033.91). 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICG Enterprise Trust PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund does not make venture capital investments in startups or early stage funds. The fund also provides growth capital. In direct co-investments, the fund invests in buyouts of mature companies. For fund of fund investments, the fund seeks to invest in primary funds, secondary fund purchases, private equity buyout funds, growth capital funds, and mezzanine funds.

