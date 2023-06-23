Immutable X (IMX) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $422.84 million and $21.59 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can now be bought for approximately $0.74 or 0.00002421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “Immutable X (IMX) is a Layer-2 scaling solution for Ethereum, designed by the team behind Immutable, a blockchain gaming company. It uses zk-rollups to enable fast and cheap transactions with zero gas fees. IMX is used for building dApps and executing smart contracts on Ethereum with high throughput, reduced congestion, and lower costs, making it ideal for gaming, marketplaces, and NFTs. The IMX token is used for transaction fees, network security, and governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

