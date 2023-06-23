Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.35. 413,320 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 691,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.54.

Get Imperial Petroleum alerts:

Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $65.42 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 71.24% and a net margin of 41.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Imperial Petroleum

Imperial Petroleum Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Petroleum in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.