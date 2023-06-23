Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $81.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.50.

INCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1,120.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the first quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of INCY stock opened at $61.91 on Friday. Incyte has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $86.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Further Reading

