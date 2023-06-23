INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 52,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 117,247 shares.The stock last traded at $66.97 and had previously closed at $66.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INDT. JMP Securities downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of INDUS Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.38.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $13.57 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 549,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after buying an additional 22,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 22.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,639,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 483,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after purchasing an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Hazelview Securities Inc. now owns 440,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after buying an additional 18,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $23,476,000. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/logistics properties. INDUS owns 42 industrial/logistics buildings totaling 6.1 million square feet in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, South Carolina and Florida.

Featured Articles

