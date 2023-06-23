Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Stake Lessened by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lowered its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 297,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,557,000 after purchasing an additional 116,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 490,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,608,000 after buying an additional 143,977 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $370,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IR. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

IR traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,536. The stock has a market cap of $25.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.28 and a twelve month high of $65.24.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.94%.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Recommended Stories

