Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $228,610.79 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,583,144 shares in the company, valued at $200,197,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust alerts:

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.

On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.

On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.

On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,130 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000.

About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.