Insider Buying: BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $228,610.79 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $228,610.79. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,583,144 shares in the company, valued at $200,197,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,256,568.08.
- On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $383,383.32.
- On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,713.60.
- On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.41.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $787,371.20.
- On Monday, June 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 18,414 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, for a total transaction of $285,969.42.
- On Thursday, June 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 25,048 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $386,240.16.
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 241,969 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $3,721,483.22.
- On Thursday, May 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.11 per share, for a total transaction of $336,998.33.
- On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,800.59.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of ECAT opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.83. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $15.99.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587,130 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 333.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,938,000 after buying an additional 992,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,834,000.
About BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
