Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CFO Acquires $27,960.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at $592,614.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $37,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period.

LXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Recommended Stories

