Insider Buying: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) CFO Acquires $27,960.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeffrey L. Wade bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.33 per share, with a total value of $27,960.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 254,341 shares in the company, valued at $592,614.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $2.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.28. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Ratings Changes
LXRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free research report on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from StockNews.com
- Mastering Discipline: Overcoming Emotional Challenges In Trading
- Darden Restaurants: Ring The Register Or Time To Buy?
- United Airlines: Cleared For Takeoff As It Approaches Buy Point?
- KB Home Hits Peak: Pullback Imminent
- Five stocks we like better than Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.