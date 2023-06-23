Insider Buying: The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

The Mission Group plc (LON:TMG – Get Rating) insider Mark Lund purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($31,989.76).

TMG opened at GBX 50 ($0.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £45.51 million, a PE ratio of 850.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.58. The Mission Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 40.80 ($0.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 65 ($0.83). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 50.44.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from The Mission Group’s previous dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of The Mission Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

The Mission Group plc provides marketing and advertising related services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. It operates through Advertising & Digital, Media Buying, Events, and Public Relations segments. The company offers marketing communications services specializing in the technology, medical, property, and automotive sector; and advertising, media buying, digital marketing, events, and training services.

