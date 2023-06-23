Insider Buying: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Major Shareholder Purchases $107,861,600.00 in Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) major shareholder Matrix Capital Management Comp acquired 4,760,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,861,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,959,973 shares in the company, valued at $316,332,988.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $28.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.50. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have issued reports on ZNTL. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.10.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 228,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

